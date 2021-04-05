The Russian Sputnik V vaccine protects against the South African strain of the coronavirus better than Pfizer. About it RIA News it became known from a source close to the Gamaleya Research Center for Electrochemistry.

In particular, the interlocutor commented on the publication by American scientists of a re-print of the study, according to which the Russian vaccine is least effective against a strain from South Africa than against other strains. The source stressed that the work has not yet been peer-reviewed, and one of the authors has a conflict of interest, as he is a member of the Pfizer / BioNtech Advisory Board on Coronavirus Options.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, the Sputnik V vaccine has become the most effective in terms of neutralizing activity against various strains. “Resistance to the most problematic South African strain was significantly higher than that of Pfizer,” he said. In the case of the British strain of coronavirus, which is currently the most common in Europe, no significant decrease in neutralizing activity was found at all.

“And only in an additional test (which used not a live SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus, but a surrogate vesicular stomatitis virus), the authors of the preprint were able to see the difference not in favor of Sputnik V in relation to the South African version,” the source said.