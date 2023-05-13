I have a special fondness for him. sputnik 1, the first artificial satellite of our planet, for such a bizarre reason as that it was launched into orbit the same day I was born. Yes, I know, it is a stubbornly Ptolemaic vision to put what is yours in the center, and yet I have always thought that in some way it must mark you to have been born at the same time as that wandering star launched by the Soviets: like Lee Marvin under his . These days it is more fashionable to talk about Oumuamua, the rare comet that crossed our solar system and that the astrophysicist Avi Loeb, with an imagination worthy of date with branch, has considered that it could be the first sign of intelligent life beyond Earth. In fact, the sputnik 1, the little junk launched by the USSR on October 4, 1957 and whose name means “travel companion”, remains outdated: old junk from the space race (really, linking your destiny to something like that has its drawbacks, for comparisons) . But her ascent to heaven from Kazakhstan just as my mother was fighting for me not to be born entirely in the family’s Seat 1500 on the way to the Adriano Clinic in Barcelona was a landmark moment. “The space age begins”, “Man on the threshold of space”, “Russia launch man’s first moon”, “Soviet fires earth satellite into spaceare some of the headlines that newspapers around the world dedicated to the event, most of them on the front page and with five columns (Pravdasince he had no competition, he did so the next day, although he took the opportunity to instruct that “the free and serious work of the people of the new socialist society will make the most daring dreams of humanity come true”).

More information

He Sputnik, launched on an R-7 rocket, shocked the world, especially the United States, which watched swallowing how the USSR with its “red moon” was unexpectedly ahead of them, in what could mean a decisive military advantage in the middle of the War cold. Americans watched it pass through their sky (every 96 minutes) with the natural apprehension of those tense times. It came to be considered to be like a new Pearl Harbour. Lyndon B. Johnson, then Senate Majority Leader, warned of the Soviets, who had already been a nuclear power since 1949: “Soon they will drop bombs on us from space just as children throw rocks at cars from the bridge at a freeway”. The Russians are coming! but from above, not in a submarine like in the movie.

The artifact, as Ricardo Artola recalls in the space race (Alianza, 2019), it was a burnished aluminum sphere weighing 84 kilos (for comparison, I weighed three) and 58 centimeters in diameter, with four fine and long antennas and two radio transmitters that emitted sounds regularly: beep-beep-beep. The equivalent of my mother in the Sputnik it was the “chief designer” (he was always called that way) Sergei Korolev, who picked up the tradition, to call it somehow, of Nazi rocketry, in the same way that the United States did with that genius of pragmatism and repositioning that It was Wernher von Braun, who went from launching rockets over London to the delight of Hitler to sending them to the Moon (and putting the first man there, with Apollo 11, in 1969). But that was after; so when we were born Sputnik and I, the Americans were behind. They tried to launch their own first satellite, the Vanguard, tiny, weighing just over a kilo, two months later, but at a height of just a few meters, the rocket engine stopped and it fell ignominiously. He sardonically baptized it as kaputnik. All the victories were scored by the Soviets: the first animal in orbit (the little dog Laika, in it Sputnik 2, a month later), the first human being (Yuri Gagarin, my cosmonaut idol), the first woman (Valentina Tereshkova, who was a parachutist)… Then came the first crew, the first spacewalk, the first space station, the first capsule not manned on the lunar surface, the first rovers…

The ‘Sputnik 1’, the first artificial satellite in history.

The Soviets also sent the first black, the Cuban Arnaldo Tamayo-Méndez, as the (black) astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson, considered the successor of Carl Sagan, recalls in his suggestive space chronicles (Paidos, 2016). When I interviewed him a few years ago, Tyson, who has a great sense of humor, pointed out that the first mammals in orbit were, in order, “dog, guinea pig, mouse, Russian man, chimpanzee, and American man.” He also gave me the best possible description of what Venus actually is: if we were to put a raw pizza on a window sill on the planet it would bake in 9 seconds (they’re there at 480º). By the way, when it comes to extraterrestrial intelligent life, DeGrasse Tyson reflects that our biggest fear is that the aliens will treat us as we would treat them. Either they enslave us or put us in a zoo.

Finally, all this Sputnik —see seminal Red Moon Risingby Matthew Brzezinski (Bloomsbury, 2007)—because I spent a few days off in Formentera and I took the opportunity to read Sputnik my love (Tusquets, 2002)by Haruki Murakami, thinking that he should come out on Sputnik and who knows maybe even me (in fact there is a sentence in the book that is not even painted: “If a car was invented that worked with stupid jokes, you would go quite far”). But the title comes from the nice confusion that Myû, one of the three main characters (she, the young Sumire, who loves her, and the narrator, K, who loves Sumire) has about Sputnik with beatnik, and which leads Sumire to call Myû “Sputnik, my love”. Of course that is not entirely true, that the Sputnik just a mistake, and Murakami actually takes full advantage of the metaphor of the satellite, turned into authentic leitmotiv of the novel, to talk about love, heartbreak (neither the narrator nor Sumire are reciprocated) and loneliness.

The lighthouse of Cap de Barbaria, on the island of Formentera. Rafel Rosselló Comas (Getty)

Formentera was great, very few people (although it will fill up this weekend with the Half Marathon), but everything was already open, the day was long and without the summer heat; That’s why cold water. Little news: Sol y Luna, Migjorn’s restaurant with its unmistakable checkered oilcloth tablecloths, will now be run by the Martí family; a very nice new waiter, Amador, Andalusian, has joined the Colombian family of Pelayo; the Tur Ferrer Bookstore, in Sant Francesc, is now called the Tur Bookstore, just plain, but the charming little dog dolca and its owner are still there; On the roof of the Rafalet bar, an Audouin seagull has been installed that has the waiters fried because anyone who is careless gets the bread with things… Read on the island Sputnik my love It has been a very special experience, even more so because in the novel there is an unnamed Greek island (obviously closer and Mediterranean than Tokyo) in which the central events of the plot take place, and to which the narrator takes two novels by Joseph Conrad, by the way.

Sputnik… “Sumire loved the resonance of that word (…) The artificial satellite silently traversing the darkness of space.” She explains the young woman: “Sometimes I feel very helpless. The loss of the bond of gravity, the sensation of floating alone through black space, adrift. Without even knowing where you’re going.” “As a Sputnik little boy who had gotten lost?” asks his friend, the narrator. “Maybe”. And in another passage Myû points out: “Sputnik, fellow travelerWhy would the Russians give such a weird name to an artificial satellite? It was nothing more than an unhappy piece of metal that went round after round, all by itself, around the Earth. And further on he rounds off the image as a simile of thwarted love: “We were nothing more than two solitary pieces of metal tracing their own orbit. From afar they seemed beautiful as shooting stars. In reality, we were just prisoners with no destination, each locked in their own capsule. When the orbits of the two satellites happened to cross, we would meet. But it only lasted an instant. Moments later we were again immersed in the most absolute solitude. And one day we would burn and be reduced to nothing. The narrator adds: “In people’s lives there is something special that can only be had at a special time. It’s like a little flame. The cautious and lucky people preserve it with all care, they make it grow, they carry it like a torch that illuminates their lives. But once lost, that flame can never be regained. Sputnik… Images of lives that cross fleetingly, loves that are born and disappear, satellites that cross space, fall and burn.

Haruki Murakami, photographed in 2011 at the Palau de la Generalitat de Catalunya.

By one of those coincidences that Jung called synchronicity, just as I was writing these lines another book has fallen into my hands, hold the kissby the psychoanalyst and essayist Massimo Recalcati (Anagrama, 2023) and with the famous painting The kiss, by Francesco Hayez, on the cover (not to be confused with the Beso Beach from Formentera). There are seven “brief lessons on love” that trace the trajectory (the orbit, we would say) of a loving relationship from the beginning to the end and that, in its penultimate chapter, separations, they question precisely whether it is better to “last than burn”. That is to say: “Wouldn’t it be better to burn without uselessly pursuing the illusion of lasting?” To last and to burn, Recalcati maintains, citing Barthes, exclude each other: if a love burns, it does not last, and if it lasts, it does not burn. Sputnik… To end the love interest Sumire: “This love will lead me somewhere. Maybe it will take me to a special world that I have never known. To a place full of dangers, perhaps. Where something is hidden that inflicts a deep, deadly wound on me. I may lose everything I own. But I can’t go back now. I can only abandon myself to the current that runs before my eyes. Even if it burns me down, even if it disappears forever.

After orbiting the Earth 1,440 times in 92 days, the sputnik 1 it was incinerated on atmospheric reentry on January 4, 1958.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe

babelia The literary novelties analyzed by the best critics in our weekly bulletin RECEIVE IT