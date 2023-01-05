Sputnik Lithuania editor-in-chief Marat Kasem detained in Riga on suspicion of espionage

The Latvian intelligence services have detained Marat Kasem, editor-in-chief of the Sputnik Lithuania news agency, in Riga on suspicion of espionage. It is reported in Telegram-channel “Sputnik Near Abroad”.

According to the report, on January 5, a court session was held, as a result of which the journalist was transferred to the Riga Central Prison. According to the source, Kasem is accused of violating EU economic sanctions against Russia, as well as of espionage. At the same time, under the second article, a journalist can face up to 20 years in prison.

It is known that Kasem’s lawyer, Imma Jansone, who will defend him, has not yet received the case file. According to the law, there is 10 days to appeal the court decision as a measure of restraint.

Marat Kasem is a Latvian citizen, but has been living in Moscow for several years and working for the Rossiya Segodnya media group, which includes Sputnik Lithuania. On December 30, the editor-in-chief of the news agency arrived in Latvia for family reasons.