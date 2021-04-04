The use of the Russian drug Sputnik Light for vaccination halves the risk of COVID-19. This was announced on April 4 by the director of the Center. N.F. Gamalei Alexander Gunzburg.

According to him, the “light” option is the first component of Sputnik V.

“[Если] used separately without a second vaccination, then this makes it possible to reduce the disease of this infection by 50%, or even 60%, “he said on the air of the TV channel”Russia 1“.

On April 1, the head of the Russian Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, called the first results of the examination of the Sputnik Light single-component vaccine intended for the prevention of COVID-19 encouraging.

As writes “Gazeta.ru“, At the end of March, the Center. N.F. Gamalei filed an application for registration of the Sputnik Light vaccine with the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation.

Earlier, in February, Gunzburg emphasized that the drug will protect against coronavirus for a maximum of five months, while the classic “Sputnik V” allows you to acquire immunity for up to two years.

Sputnik V was registered in August 2020. In February 2021, the safety of the drug was confirmed by the international medical journal The Lancet.

