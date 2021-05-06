In Russia, a single-component vaccine against coronavirus “Sputnik Light” was registered, the effectiveness of the drug is 79.4 percent higher than that of many vaccines with two components. This is reported with reference to the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). RIA News…

The presented drug is the first component of “Sputnik V” – a recombinant human adenoviral vector of the 26th serotype (rAd26).

It is clarified that the calculation of the effectiveness was carried out after analyzing the data of compatriots who received one vaccination during the mass civil vaccination and did not receive the second component of the vaccine in the period from December 5, 2020 to April 15, 2021.

The RDIF indicated that during laboratory studies, the development has demonstrated effectiveness against all identified strains of COVID-19. No serious side effects were found after the vaccine was administered.

Speaking about the new vaccine, Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko noted that this step will accelerate the formation of stable collective immunity to coronavirus infection. At the same time, he stressed that the drug cannot be considered an alternative to the first component of Sputnik V, since it is intended to solve other problems. “Sputnik Light can be used for the rapid formation of population immunity under conditions of unfavorable development of the epidemiological process,” he explained.

In turn, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Tatyana Golikova indicated that the vaccine, after registration, will be used to immunize citizens aged 18 to 60 years.

It is known that NITsEM named after Gamaleya, together with RDIF, on February 21, 2021, launched a global test of the effectiveness of Sputnik Light. The third phase of testing is being carried out in Russia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Ghana and a number of other states. Experts plan to receive interim results of the study in May 2021.