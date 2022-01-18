Russia has delivered fewer than 80 million doses of its Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccines to other countries in 2021, according to Unicef ​​data. Vaccine developers had initially planned to export doses for more than 500 million people, but have been hit by production and delivery delays.

The Russian vaccine is still in no man’s land in many countries: it has not yet been approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) or the European Medicines Agency (EMA). That has been his biggest obstacle. Sputnik V’s backers have suggested for months that approval is imminent.

“We think we can supply Covax with around 200 million doses a year, 200 to 300 million. We just need WHO approval,” Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) executive director Kirill Dmitriev said in an interview with the Associated Press in October. The RDIF is the promoter of the Russian vaccine in the world.

Although some Russian media have blamed the West, the truth is that Russia has not yet provided all the information requested by the WHO to certify the Sputnik V vaccine, the country’s flagship. This was admitted last month by Kremlin spokesman Dimitri Peskov:

“It is true that some of the information necessary for certification has not yet been submitted. We had a different idea of ​​what information was needed and how it should be sent,” Peskov told reporters, adding that the Kremlin is not concerned about the lengthy approval process the vaccine has faced.

A patient receives a dose of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination center in Moscow on October 21, 2021. Dimitar Dilkoff AFP/Files

It was in August 2020 when the Russian Ministry of Health presented its vaccine against Covid-19 –Sputnik V– developed by the Nikolai Gamaleya Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology. It was introduced as the first registered vaccine against Covid-19, driven by a global marketing program.

The situation is a setback for Russia’s image. “There had been hope that Chinese and Russian vaccines could fill the gaps left in global supply chains. But even before Ómicron there were problems with that hypothesis”, wrote ‘The Washington Post’ last week.

Sputnik unpopular inside Russia

At home, the Russian government and the United Russia party’s pulse trembles again. Last week they decided to postpone the vote on the controversial law that stipulates the introduction of the use of “covid” certificates in public places. The idea is unpopular with the population.

Another problem has been the low acceptance of the vaccine in Russia: only 47.6% of the population is vaccinated. The country is registering some 29,230 coronavirus infections per day, with increases of 7.5% from one day to the next. The presence of the Omicron variant in the Russian capital is already “significant”, says the mayor of Moscow, Serguei Sobyanin.

A vaccination center installed in a Moscow store injects the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus on October 21, 2021. Dimitar Dilkoff AFP/Files

The president warned that the city would see a significant increase in infections within 7 to 10 days, adding that “it is very possible that we will face a worse situation than in previous waves.” Russia admitted it recorded its deadliest month in decades in October, with the total number of excess deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic surpassing 810,000.

The level of herd immunity is estimated at around 63.7%. In this sense, Russia has made its position more flexible: foreign citizens who have already overcome the coronavirus or were inoculated with foreign vaccines can receive their “covid” certificate in Russia if they have antibodies, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said in statements collected by the Russian agency Sputnik.

As of January 14, more than 76.5 million immunization cycles – including booster doses – against Covid-19 have been completed in Russia. There are 686 deaths associated with the virus every day, according to the national operational center for the fight against the coronavirus. To try to improve these figures, on December 31 – the date of the beginning of Christmas in Orthodox countries such as Russia – the Ministry of Health advised Russians not to travel abroad for the New Year holidays due to the spread of the variant. Omicron.