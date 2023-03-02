The second force in the Championship eliminates the fourth in the Premier League, while the small formation in the English fourth division eliminates Southampton. Manchester United and Burnley also continue

The nightmare of the fifth round continues for Antonio Conte’s Tottenham, who however does not follow the defeat of his Spurs at Sheffield United from the bench. The second strength of the Championship eliminates the fourth of the Premier League, yet it is not the most incredible surprise of the evening. The small Grimsby Town, formation of the English fourth division, takes care of this, surprising Southampton. Manchester United found success in the comeback against West Ham only in the final thanks to a feat by Garnacho, Burnley also qualified thanks to a goal at the end against Fleetwood.

SHEFFIELD United 1-0 Tottenham — You don’t see a great show on Bramall Lane. It’s the Spurs who play the game, considering the higher quality, but they create very little. The first chance came on Richarlison’s feet in the 29th minute, who kicked high from a good position. Not surprisingly, the other dangerous situation is almost accidental, with Lucas Moura’s cross shot that ends up on the crossbar (40′). In the end of the first half, Tottenham risked: Hojbjerg missed the back pass with his head, Coulibaly was not accurate enough to punish the inattention. In the second half not even the entrances of Kane, Kulusevski and Danjuma were enough to increase the concreteness of the London forwards and Sheffield surprisingly scored. The cover man is Ndiaye, who takes advantage of a soft opposition from the defense to dribble past his opponents, just enough to carve out the space to shoot at the near post, slipping Forster (79′). See also Another Mexican to Europe: PAOK from Greece is interested in Kevin Álvarez

MANCHESTER UNITED 3-1 WEST HAM — Ten Hag’s team starts with high gears and Areola has to overcome himself first on Sabitzer in the 6th minute and then on Garnacho in the 12th minute with two notable interventions. Antonio scares the Red Devils when, launched by Paquetà, he finds himself alone in front of De Gea but he kicks at him; on the developments of the corner kick, Soucek stands out and hits the outside post. West Ham grew in pace and reaped the rewards in the 54th minute: Benrahma received from a low angle and let go of an unstoppable right-footed shot for the Spanish goalkeeper. United regained the inertia of the game, even if they lent their side to the opponents’ counterattacks: in the 63rd minute it was Antonio again who had another interesting chance and also in this case he was walled up by De Gea. The Hammers are holed up in their own half, and that’s not a great idea. Casemiro’s disallowed goal (72′) was the prelude to Aguerd’s own goal, who unluckily deflected a corner kick from the left in the 77th minute. A few seconds from the ninetieth, Garnacho draws the joker: he controls a loose ball in the area and without thinking twice, places it on the far post. In the final there is also glory for Fred, who writes the final word with a plate from the edge that displaces Areola. See also Conte's Tottenham fly: 5 goals against Newcastle to stay in the Champions League area

SOUTHAMPTON 1-2 GRIMSBY TOWN — The three categories of difference make themselves felt and it couldn’t be otherwise, for Grimsby Town, who know they have to play a tough match. The ball is practically always at Southampton’s feet (76% possession), yet it is the visitors who take the lead in the first half with Holohan’s penalty. In the 50th minute the scene repeats itself, with the midfielder doubling again from eleven meters. Caleta-Car’s goal is not enough to avoid a sensational defeat which further worsens a really complicated season for the Saints, last in the Premier League.

BURNLEY 1-0 FLEETWOOD TOWN — Burnley tries everything, but only wins in the final against Fletwood Town, a League One team, who never get to kick on goal. The siege began right away but the pressure increased dramatically in the second half, because just before the interval the guests remained in ten due to the direct expulsion of Hayes, who intervened in a sprawling way on Cullen. The goal that earned qualification only came in the 90th minute and was scored by substitute Roberts, who resolved a move in the area after Taylor’s effort. See also Bill joins Chiellini in Los Angeles

March 1, 2023 (change March 1, 2023 | 23:30)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Spurs #shock #Conte #Sheffield #Milan #smile.. #Grimsby #fairy #tale #4th #series