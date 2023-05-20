London (AFP)

Tottenham deepened his wounds this season after suffering a new, surprising loss to his guest Brentford 1-3, in the penultimate 37th stage of the England Football Championship.

This is the fifth loss in the last seven matches for the North London team, whose seventh position has become threatened, and thus its qualification for European competitions, if Aston Villa wins or draws later on the fifth Liverpool ground.

The team of interim coach Ryan Mason took the lead early through international top scorer Harry Kane, from a wonderful long free kick, raising his tally to 28 goals this season, in second place in the scorers’ ranking (8).

But Brentford responded in the second half through a double from Cameroonian Brian Mboimo (50 and 62), before the Democratic Congolese Yoan Wissa settled the score from close range (88), in light of hostile chants from Tottenham fans towards its management, which abandoned Italian coach Antonio Conte in the middle of the season.

Brentford played without striker Evan Toni (21 goals), who was suspended for eight months, due to violating betting rules. However, Brentford strengthened its ninth position, a point behind Tottenham, with a fourth victory in the last five matches.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy promised fans that they would spend the summer months trying to achieve success on the pitch for the club.

And the British news agency “BA Media” stated that Tottenham suffered a difficult season with Italian coach Antonio Conte, who left last March, before Fabio Patrici resigned from his position as director of football last month, following an international penalty due to allegations of fake accounts during the period. that he worked with at Juventus.

And the period of not crowning the team with any title extended for the fifteenth consecutive season, and the team’s hopes of occupying one of the first four places in the league ended, with the increase in public unrest amid a noticeable lack of guidance or transparency from the club’s board of directors.

Ryan Mason became the third technical director of the team this season, after Christian Stellini was dismissed from his post, after a disastrous period that lasted for four matches, and since the search for a technical director will enter the third month next week, the fans repeatedly cheered Levi’s departure in the last matches. But in his program notes for the last match at Tottenham this season against Brentford, Levy said: “This has been a difficult season.” He added, “We made football decisions in recent seasons based on ambition and desire to achieve success for the club, but these decisions did not achieve what we hoped for.”

And he added, “Your feeling of frustration is understandable, and we all in the club share it.”

He stressed, “We will spend the run-up to the new season working hard to prepare our club, to achieve success on the field and to play football that you will love to come and see.”