When the last third of the PL2 of the Styrian Grand Prix had just begun, the images of the international direction focused on Valtteri Bottas, which was sideways in the pit lane. A completely bizarre accident: the Finn lost control of his Mercedes as he restarts from the lay-by. Fortunately, the pirouette did not last long and Bottas did not hit any objects; above all, it did not overwhelm anyone (there were photographers and staff from other teams nearby).

The commissioners, however, wanted to see clearly, calling # 77 to find out what happened. Bottas also risks a penalty and commented on the incident: “We tried something different to come out of the pits, there were some variables than what we normally do, and I turned around. I would be surprised if they penalized me, it’s a normal mistake that happens, I think the Commissioners simply want to know what happened“.