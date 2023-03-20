After leaving the Champions League, Galtier beaten at home by goals from Toko-Ekambi and the former Kalimuendo

The boos, tinged with resignation, this time acted as a curtain on the PSG match. Inevitable, given the result. The emir’s stars perhaps wanted to make their fans smile again, for the first time at the Parco dei Principi after their elimination, the second in a row, in the round of 16 of the Champions League. Instead, Galtier’s team was beaten by Rennes with an unequivocal 2-0 win signed by Toko-Ekambi and the former Kalimuendo. Thus, in the end there were boos for everyone, despite the curve like the rest of the stadium had initially chosen to support the team, certainly outside Europe, and from the national cup, but with the eleventh championship to win, which would be a record, but not to be taken for granted.

BOOS — In any case, this year the ultras have preferred to ignore the exit from the Champions League which a year ago degenerated into protests, a fan strike and insults. Lots for everyone. But above all for Neymar and a little also for Messi, booed tonight at the announcement of the formation, but only by a minority. The curve favored Mbappé, who was also applauded for the title of best player of February. Small consolation for the striker, who captained in Marquinhos’ absence, and that he still has to decide whether to stay on by extending his contract, or with the possibility of leaving as a free agent in a year. See also Who is Christophe Galtier, Messi's new PSG coach who had a violent fight with Gallardo

IMPRESSIONS — In the meantime, PSG’s march also stops in Ligue 1. On the pitch, Galtier opts for a 3-5-2 formation, mirroring Rennes. The club in the capital begins by administering the game, without forcing, without being mean. So the impression is that guests, tidy and sober, can also create the best opportunities. A couple of times Rennes gets there in the area, but without worrying Donnarumma. While Mbappé scored in the 23rd minute, but offside. It is the incipit of a series of maneuvers that the PSG carries out both on the Verratti-Mbappé axis (25′), and on the Messi-Mbappé one (26′, 41′), but Mandanda every time extinguishes all hope. And so Toko-Ekambi goes on the net, caught in depth by Bourigeaud. The control and the diagonal from the right, without either Pereira or Bernat entering into conflict, ends up behind Donnarumma, right at the end (45′).

STEREOTYPE — The boos are inevitable then, when the referee sends everyone to the locker room. But there was only resignation when Rennes doubled their lead at the start of the second half (3′). The action starts from a ball stolen by Bourigeaud from Verratti in the middle of the field, with the opening to the left for Ugochukwu who goes down to the bottom and fishes the ex Kalimuendo in the center of the small area, who just has to push it inside. The Parco dei Principi thus sinks into an icy silence, while the curve continues to push. But that’s not enough, because the Parisian game becomes stereotyped and much less effective than that of the guests who come close to making a trip with Toko-Ekambi, a right-footed shot just off the bat (23′). While Donnarumma limits the damage on Kalimuendo (24′) and Spence (28′). Verratti also tries to reopen it (39′), but in the end the victory is deserved for Rennes. And boos for the Parisian stars. See also From "I'm not an idiot" to Jesus: with these 10 sentences Mou got his kick

