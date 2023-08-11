Spritz and tramezzino for €26 in the center of Verona. The complaint on Facebook: “Patented thieves”

New outlet for i skyrocketing prices on the premises: this time from a customer of a Cafe Of Veronafor one spritzer it’s a sandwich consumed at the table of one of the most famous places in the central Piazza Bra, Bar Liston 12: price 13 euros.



The complaint of price considered excessive it was done away Facebook by the cartoonist and illustrator from Vicenza Davide “Charlie” Ceccon, who recounted the expenses incurred for a few-hour trip in the company of another person to Verona.

The post reads: “Yesterday I took a trip with a person, to Verona, in the center. Apart from petrol and the motorway (seven euros + 8 liters of petrol), we ventured to sit at Bar Liston 12 Piazza Brà n 14 (Società orchidea Srl), at the outdoor tables, overlooking the Arena square. Having seen the menu we opted for two sandwiches, a ham and mushrooms and a tuna and tomatoes and two spritzes, one Campari and one Aperol. End. As per the receipt, it is clear that I spent 26 euros, where in a bar in Vicenza the sandwich costs one euro and twenty and two euro and fifty the spritz, therefore a total of 7.40 euro against 26 of these licensed thieves”.

The owner’s reply was not long in coming. Claudio Credo has defined his own prices totally in line with those of the other clubs in the center of Verona. “I think seven euros for one spritzer sitting a stone’s throw from the Arena is certainly not such an exaggerated price. All the more reason since we always bring at least olives and chips”. The owner of Liston 12 then added: “Without thinking about the 48 paycheckswe are open from 7.30 in the morning to 2 in the night, i costs are crazy”, concludes Cedar. “I repeat, it seems to me a pointless controversy, even more so we have all the prices clearly displayed”.

