Three defeats for Spezia, 4 points in two games for Sampdoria: at 33 points the two Ligurians must defend 5 points ahead of the relegation zone in the last three days. Giampaolo’s team will play in Rome against Lazio, then they will challenge Fiorentina at home and on the last day they will be on the field at San Siro against Inter: a tough calendar for this final. For Spezia there is Atalanta at home, then Udinese away and the last championship at home against Napoli.