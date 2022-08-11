With a tremor in his voice, Luca Beumer tells what happened on Tuesday evening around 8.30 pm. ,,My girlfriend and I sat on the bench at Zaal Kappers, a cafe in Hoonhorst. Then the boy came cycling. He stopped and asked, “All right, all right,” and started talking in his own language. At one point I asked: ‘What is it then?’ I could see from his face that he was getting worked up. He said he would be back in a minute and we had to sit down.”