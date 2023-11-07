“Few people have won two world titles in a row, but being beaten would not be synonymous with failure.” Francesco Bagnaia spoke to the MotoGP.com website, when the world championship is preparing to experience the Malaysian GP. For Pecco and his rival Jorge Martin the moment of truth has arrived because with three races to go, any mistake can be paid dearly: only 13 points divide them in the standings.

less pressure

However, Pecco is convinced that this year, having won the title last year, the pressure is less for him: “Last year the pressure was higher, the Ducati he came from a period of 15 years without qualifications – said the class leader MotoGP, as well as reigning champion – and I felt the weight on my shoulders. This season is different. I always feel a lot of responsibility, but in a way that gives me great motivation. Being the reference point is something to be proud of.”