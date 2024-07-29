A tradition that has fallen into disuse

On April 10, 1983, at Brands Hatch, the 14th edition of the so-called Race of Champions was held, which was won by Keke Rosberg on Williams and which remains above all the last non-championship F1 race held in history. In the medium-long term, however, this very particular list could be updated. According to what was reported by the authoritative British website The Race in fact, the matter would be under consideration proposal to create an entire Sprint weekend – therefore with the short race format introduced in the Circus in 2021 – to be held at the end of the championship and totally dedicated to young pilots.

The event would consist of Free practice, qualifying and Sprint race and would be placed in the slot already traditionally dedicated to the test for young drivers which takes place in Abu Dhabi at the end of each championship. At the level of general idea it seems that there is full agreement and availability on the part of the teams and other parties involved. Obviously however there are some organizational and regulatory obstacles to overcome and operational guidelines to define.

Make way for the young

First of all you have to decide Who to involve: in this case the rule of a maximum of two GPs disputed in F1 could be kept valid, which is already valid for what concerns young drivers to be deployed at least twice a year during the FP1 sessions. It would then be necessary to understand if and how to circumvent budget cap constraints which limit the teams’ expenses during the year and also the limits on the use of power units, gearboxes and other components that are limited during the championship. These are obstacles that are potentially surmountable if there was unity among the teams.

Another sensitive topic would be that of TV rights management of this possible special event ‘outside’ the championship. The big positive side would be for the teams to be able to test young talents coming from minor formulas and other championships on a weekend that would be substantially almost identical to that of a ‘classic’ GP‘. It seems unlikely that this special event could – if at all – take place as early as 2024. However, the end of the 2025 season would represent a credible and realistic horizon.