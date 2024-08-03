by VALERIO BARRETTA
MotoGP Silverstone, the Sprint standings
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Motorcycle
|Turns
|Detachment/Withdrawal
|1
|E. Bastianini
|Ducati
|10
|19:49.929
|2
|J.Martin
|Ducati
|10
|+1.094
|3
|A. Espargaro
|Aprilia
|10
|+2.023
|4
|B. Binder
|KTM
|10
|+8.644
|5
|P. Acosta
|KTM
|10
|+8.777
|6
|A. Marquez
|Ducati
|10
|+9.043
|7
|J.Miller
|KTM
|10
|+11.504
|8
|Mr. Vinales
|Aprilia
|10
|+11.689
|9
|F. By Giannantonio
|Ducati
|10
|+11.828
|10
|Mr. Oliveira
|Aprilia
|10
|+13.328
|11
|F. Quartararo
|Yamaha
|10
|+15.373
|12
|R. Fernandez
|Aprilia
|10
|+18.234
|13
|A. Fernandez
|KTM
|10
|+18.326
|14
|J.Zarco
|Honda
|10
|+18.492
|15
|L. Marini
|Honda
|10
|+19.050
|16
|J.Mir
|Honda
|10
|+19.674
|17
|T.Nakagami
|Honda
|10
|+29.302
|18
|R.Gardner
|Yamaha
|10
|+31.070
|Refrain
|Mr. Marquez
|Ducati
|9
|Fall
|Refrain
|F. Bagnaia
|Ducati
|4
|Fall
|Refrain
|F. Morbidelli
|Ducati
|0
|Fall
|Refrain
|Mr. Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|0
|Accident
MotoGP Silverstone, the Sprint chronicle
Everyone was waiting for Bagnaia, Martin and Marquez, but Saturday belongs to the other tenors. After the pole position of Aleix Espargaró, in fact, the Silverstone Sprint goes to a sumptuous Enea Bastianiniwho beats Jorge Martin and takes victory in a short race for the first time.
Great performance by #23, who stays in the exhausts of the Prima Pramac rider, breaking the deadlock halfway through the race on the Hangar Straight. Martin doesn’t force any response and for once he’s an accountant, also because “Pecco” Bagnaia just crashed in the change of direction of turn-4: in view of the World Championship, he can also be satisfied with being -1 behind the world champion.
Third place for Aleix Spargarowho fails to defend the pole position and loses the lead from the first corners leadershipin the top-5 the KTMs of Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta. Marc should have been there too Marquezbut the Spaniard falls at the end on turn 16 and is overtaken by Bastianini himself in the World Championship. Miller, Viñales and Di Giannantonio also scored points, while Marco’s race Bezzecchi and Franco Morbidelli ends after just one curve: the Prima Pramac rider loses control of his Ducati and runs over the innocent Bez, who is taken to the Medical Center to undergo an X-ray of his right ankle. The x-rays show a negative result, but the #72 is in severe pain and his conditions must be monitored in view of his participation in tomorrow’s GP.
MotoGP Silverstone, the live broadcast of the Sprint
You can relive the excitement of the Silverstone Sprint with our live coverage.
The program
MotoGP returns to the track tomorrow morning at 10.40 for the Warm Up. Then, at 14, the tenth Grand Prix of the season with Espargaró again from pole position ahead of the Ducatis of Bagnaia and Bastianini.
