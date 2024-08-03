by VALERIO BARRETTA

MotoGP Silverstone, the Sprint standings

Pos. Pilot Motorcycle Turns Detachment/Withdrawal 1 E. Bastianini Ducati 10 19:49.929 2 J.Martin Ducati 10 +1.094 3 A. Espargaro Aprilia 10 +2.023 4 B. Binder KTM 10 +8.644 5 P. Acosta KTM 10 +8.777 6 A. Marquez Ducati 10 +9.043 7 J.Miller KTM 10 +11.504 8 Mr. Vinales Aprilia 10 +11.689 9 F. By Giannantonio Ducati 10 +11.828 10 Mr. Oliveira Aprilia 10 +13.328 11 F. Quartararo Yamaha 10 +15.373 12 R. Fernandez Aprilia 10 +18.234 13 A. Fernandez KTM 10 +18.326 14 J.Zarco Honda 10 +18.492 15 L. Marini Honda 10 +19.050 16 J.Mir Honda 10 +19.674 17 T.Nakagami Honda 10 +29.302 18 R.Gardner Yamaha 10 +31.070 Refrain Mr. Marquez Ducati 9 Fall Refrain F. Bagnaia Ducati 4 Fall Refrain F. Morbidelli Ducati 0 Fall Refrain Mr. Bezzecchi Ducati 0 Accident

MotoGP Silverstone, the Sprint chronicle

Everyone was waiting for Bagnaia, Martin and Marquez, but Saturday belongs to the other tenors. After the pole position of Aleix Espargaró, in fact, the Silverstone Sprint goes to a sumptuous Enea Bastianiniwho beats Jorge Martin and takes victory in a short race for the first time.

Great performance by #23, who stays in the exhausts of the Prima Pramac rider, breaking the deadlock halfway through the race on the Hangar Straight. Martin doesn’t force any response and for once he’s an accountant, also because “Pecco” Bagnaia just crashed in the change of direction of turn-4: in view of the World Championship, he can also be satisfied with being -1 behind the world champion.

Third place for Aleix Spargarowho fails to defend the pole position and loses the lead from the first corners leadershipin the top-5 the KTMs of Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta. Marc should have been there too Marquezbut the Spaniard falls at the end on turn 16 and is overtaken by Bastianini himself in the World Championship. Miller, Viñales and Di Giannantonio also scored points, while Marco’s race Bezzecchi and Franco Morbidelli ends after just one curve: the Prima Pramac rider loses control of his Ducati and runs over the innocent Bez, who is taken to the Medical Center to undergo an X-ray of his right ankle. The x-rays show a negative result, but the #72 is in severe pain and his conditions must be monitored in view of his participation in tomorrow’s GP.

The program

MotoGP returns to the track tomorrow morning at 10.40 for the Warm Up. Then, at 14, the tenth Grand Prix of the season with Espargaró again from pole position ahead of the Ducatis of Bagnaia and Bastianini.