The promoted

Enea Bastianini (10) He put on a perfect Saturday. Qualifying on the front row and waiting race behind Martin, until the winning blow on the 6th lap. He didn’t make any mistakes. Jorge Martin (8) he finishes second without exaggerating and makes the most of ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia’s fall, bringing himself to -1 in the world championship.

More was expected from Aleix Espargaro (6.5)very fast with a track record this morning, but a bit below par in the afternoon. Third from the first corners, he didn’t even attempt an overtaking. The KTM takes a very heavy gap (from 8″6 onwards in just ten laps) despite the fourth position of Binders (7)of the fifth of Coast (7) and of the seventh of Miller (6).

Alex Marquez (7) promoted, if only for being the best of the GP23s at the finish line.

The failed ones

Thumbs down for Maverick Viñales (5)eighth and 9 seconds behind Aleix Espargarò, ninth Fabio DiGiannantonio (5.5)postponed due to the Long Lap Penalty for track limits which made him lose at least two positions.

4.5 for ‘Pecco’ Bagnaiawho probably didn’t have the pace to win. The slip that gave 9 points to Martin was naive. 5 for Marc Marquez, who ends up behind the board due to yet another seasonal crash, while he was 4th after a difficult weekend. 4 for Franco Morbidelliwho is often in the wrong place at the wrong time and causes the accident that knocks out the blameless Marco Bezzecchi (sv) at the start.