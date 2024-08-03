Sprint enemy again

Sprint races are once again becoming indigestible for Pecco Bagnaia. After two wins and a third place in the three rounds preceding the summer break, the return from the holidays was bitter for the reigning world champion, crashed halfway through the short race at Silverstone while he was in fourth position and trying to chase the Aprilia of Aleix Espargarò and above all his two ‘twin’ GP24s of Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martin, who then came first and second at the checkered flag.

Interviewed on the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP Bagnaia did not hide his responsibilitiestaking responsibility for the mistake that led to the fall and also trying to explain the problems encountered at the startwhen he went from second on the grid to fourth in the space of just a few corners. “I had a very good start but I wasn’t able to get the bike up under braking at Turn 1 – explained the red #1 regarding the start – and then they all passed me. I have to say that in the first 2 laps I struggled with the feeling and with the rear, but from then on I got back up as usual. I really had a lot of it, but unfortunately I anticipated the entry into turn 4 and the front closed on me.“.

“Very high level”

The very high pace of the race, which has practically Jorge Martin left almost out of gasalso surprised Bagnaia, who however was ready to play for the big prize with the Spaniard and Bastianini: “We were at a very high level. With the time I did in the race I could have started tenth – the three-time world champion explained further – the race pace was incredible. It’s a shame because I was comfortable and I would have definitely surpassed Aleix. You could drive well and I could fight for the victorybut unfortunately I lay down and it was clearly my mistake. When you understand it right away, however, it is easier to move on“.

In view of tomorrow’s long race, the one that will award the most ‘important’ points, Bagnaia finally analysed the tire issue and fuel issue: “In my opinion, with new tyres this is no longer a consumption track. – commented – but we still have to manage it. We are very strong in this and so is Enea. We will have to understand Aprilia, because in my opinion they made a mistake with the front tyre today and I could clearly see that Aleix was unable to brake or enter corners hard, otherwise he would have had more margin because in all the accelerations he was incredible. If we were already fast today, tomorrow we could have good potential”.

“Fuel? Martin is consuming a lot of fuel this weekend, more than most – concluded Bagnaia – it’s true that Enea also finished it but I think it’s normal because this is a track where you stay on the gas a lot, but it also depends on how much you manage“.