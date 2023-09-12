The Sprint ‘problem’

In recent years the ‘steam masters’ of Formula 1 have tried in many ways to intervene on the traditional format of the weekend with the aim of making it more innovative and captivating. The biggest revolution was obviously represented by the Sprint races. Introduced in three numbers in the 2021 season, with points awarded only to the top three finishers, the Sprints have now become something much more ‘organic’ within the championship. They argue about it six per seasonthe top eight are rewarded with points and, from 2023, even one will be held dedicated qualificationthe Shootout, to decide the starting grid for these races.

The more traditional enthusiasts have never particularly liked this type of event, but even the drivers themselves didn’t seem to be too enthusiastic about this format. It is no coincidence that the dominator of recent seasons, Max Verstappen, has often spoken out against Sprint races. Another F1 protagonist has now tried to provide a suggestion to try to liven up the situation: Carlos Sainz. The Ferrari driver, fresh from the splendid third place achieved in Monza, was a guest on the podcast P1 with Matt & Tommy.

Tantalizing idea

In this decidedly light and playful context, the #55 from Maranello tried to make some suggestions interesting change to the format of the short racesgiving a useful starting point to the debate: “I would still do Sprints – said Sainz – but with an inverted starting grid, based on the championship standings. Imagine Max starting last, the Ferraris starting 13th and 14th, the slowest cars in front. The whole group would be very compact. And if points were awarded up to tenth place, I would start the race thinking I could get into the top-10 or top-5. Starting last, Max would think he could at least finish in the top ten with a Red Bull.”.

“Whoever starts in front would give everything to hold the position – Sainz added – because they could be the only points they score in the season, or almost. These days would be amazing and wouldn’t impact the rest of the weekend. You would still have the main race, which is the one everyone would like to win anyway. However, there would be this race on Saturday in which we would be talking about something else.”. The most interesting thing is that, according to what Sainz reported, there would already be a group of drivers favorable to this type of race who would also have already proposed it to the top of F1. “Together with some other pilots we asked for it – confirmed the Iberian driver – we said: ‘If you really want to make the Sprint weekend interesting and try something different, why not try this?’“. Sainz’s criticism of thecurrent competition format is that it’s just sort of ‘spoilers’ of what we will see again on the track on Sunday.