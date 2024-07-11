2025 Calendar: Here are the Sprint races

Formula 1 and the FIA ​​today announced the six GPs which will host the Sprint races on the occasion of the 2025 seasonthe fifth to include this format and the 75th in the history of Formula 1. The number of events remains unchanged, as do the three races already present in this year’s calendar which will once again include Sprint races.

Confirmations and returns

Specifically, these are the Chinese and Miami Grand Prixrespectively scheduled from 21 to 23 March (as well as the first seasonal race to present this format) and from 2 to 4 May. Furthermore, the Brazilian Grand Prix from 7 to 9 November, with the Interlagos event being the only one to have hosted Sprint races continuously since 2021, that is, from their introduction year to today. Finally, it is worth highlighting the return of three other GPs that had already hosted other Sprint races during their history: these are the United States Grand Prix in Austin (October 17-19) and Qatar Grand Prixthe penultimate round of the world championship from 28 to 30 November. Finally, it is worth highlighting the re-inclusion of the Belgian Grand Prix after the last Sprint edition held in 2023, with the Spa-Francorchamps circuit being the only one to schedule mini-races on Saturday on European soil, in this case on the weekend of 25-27 July.

“The Sprint has been a great success for Formula 1, bringing all our fans more action and racing on the track. – declared the President and CEO of F1 Stephen Sunday – “The ratings, Friday attendance, promoters and partners are proof of that. As we prepare to celebrate our 75th anniversary in 2025, we will always celebrate our incredible history, but we must always look forward, innovate and improve to best serve our growing and diverse fan base. The Sprint is a great example of how to bring new elements to our sport while respecting the championship. I want to thank the six venues that will host the Sprint in 2025 and look forward to these incredible events throughout the season.” Through this link, instead, it is possible to consult the complete calendar of the next championship.