Weekend of difficulty

Complex weekend for the team so far GasGas Tech3 In the Austrian Grand Prixan event which also represents KTM’s home race. After the three crashes that occurred during the day on Friday, Peter Acosta managed to finish the Sprint Race at 10th place after starting from the fourteenth place on the grid, i.e. outside Q2.

All uphill

After the disappointment in qualifying, the Spanish rookie concentrated on completing a good comeback, which however ended just out of the points zonewhich awards the first nine classified in the Sprint Race: “It was a busy day – he admitted – we were quick overall, but we missed Q2 by a small margin, and then starting from P14 is not the same as starting a few rows ahead, but we weren’t fast enoughso this is the game. We had a problem in the race that we need to look at, but I think if we can solve it tonight, we’ll have a margin to do better. Tomorrow will be a very difficult race, the weather looks uncertain, so we’ll have to play with what we’ve got!”.

Penalty and withdrawal

Nothing to be done, however, for the teammate Augustus Fernandezwho started 16th but was forced to retire his KTM a few laps from the finish due to a technical problem, and after having served a penalty: “We had some problem with the rear of the bikeit was really difficult for me to manage and I was always on the edge of the track – explained Acosta’s compatriot – I got a penalty with a long lap and my race was more or less over. It’s a shame because we wanted to get information for tomorrow, so we have to start again. We will have to analyse what happened today and try to make some changes to have a better Sunday. Our pace hasn’t been bad this weekend and the goal is to fight for points.”