In the first-ever Sprint Shootout in F1, Charles Leclerc took pole position for the second time this weekend. Max Verstappen couldn’t put together a nice lap, so he had to settle for third place behind his teammate. Logan Sargeant caused a red flag with a big bang at the end of qualifying for sprint.

The crash severely damaged Sargeant’s car. Wiliams worked hard to fix the car for the sprint race, but to no avail. The car is not ready forcing Sargeant to retire for the sprint race. In addition, work was also done on Ocon’s car. His car is finished on time, but he has to start from the pits during the sprint and the main race.

The start

Leclerc and Pérez get away well and run out. Verstappen starts a lot worse and is attacked by George Russell. In the first two corners Verstappen misses the wall by a hair, but during the final overtaking action Verstappen hits the wall. Verstappen is therefore not happy with the way Russell attacks.

The end of story for Tsunoda is already in the first round. He lost part of his front wing in the opening lap. That’s why his car doesn’t steer very well anymore. In a slight left turn, his AlphaTauri understeers into the wall and loses its right rear tire. He manages to bring his car to the pits and change his front wing and wheels.

Tsunoda then gets back on the track but has suspension issues. As a result, the right rear wheel is facing inwards and the car does not want to go straight. During his lap to the pits, a lot of carbon fiber comes onto the track. This brings out the safety car. Esteban Ocon responds to this by switching from the medium to the soft band.

Restart after the safety car

Leclerc waits as long as possible with the restart to give Pérez as little slipstream as possible. Once Leclerc goes full throttle, he keeps the lead. Verstappen takes back third place entering the first corner. After this, Verstappen opens a gap to Russell while Pérez finds the connection with Leclerc.

In the following lap, the DRS can be used and Leclerc is seen. On the long straight, Pérez easily passes the Ferrari. After this, Verstappen also crawls into the DRS at Leclerc, while Pérez cannot drive beyond a second from Leclerc. As a result, the Ferrari also keeps the flap that opens and it becomes more difficult for Verstappen to catch up.

However, Leclerc does not last long. Verstappen is therefore catching up a bit further on Leclerc, but time is running out. There are only five laps to go in this short race. A little further behind, Albon and Stroll battle for eighth place, the position that yields one point. Otherwise the holes are big. That will undoubtedly have to do with the fact that if you are outside the points, you don’t take any risks.

Leclerc vs Red Bull

Verstappen’s car has sustained some floor damage from fighting with Russell. As a result, he cannot keep up with Leclerc. In turn, he cannot really link up with Pérez. This allows Verstappen’s teammate to whistle to victory. De Vries climbs up to fourteenth place.

After the sprint race, it appears that the RB19 has taken quite a bite out of Russell. Verstappen encounters his competitor after the sprint race. There, Verstappen talks to Russell about his driving style. Russell says something about cold tires, but Verstappen thinks that’s rubbish. According to the Dutchman, everyone suffers from this. Verstappen ends with a word that unfortunately we are not allowed to repeat.

Sprint Shootout for the 2023 Azerbaijan GP

