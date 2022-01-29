The first GP of the 2022 season is less than two months away and Formula 1 still needs to clarify a rather delicate issue: that of Sprint Race. The short races on Saturday, which last year had served to define the starting grid for the GPs of Great Britain, Italy and Brazil, continue to be discussed. Many fans do not want them, but Ross Brawn and the F1 leaders were instead willing to propose them again, increased in number and with some changes. In fact, the intentions of the former Ferrari manager should no longer assign pole position (which would be established by Friday’s qualifying) and should instead be giving away more points.

At the moment, however, formally, it is not even known for sure if these 100 km races will take place. In fact, McLaren led the protest – led by the smaller teams – against the requests, carried out above all by Mercedes and Red Bull, of increase the budget cap threshold to be able to ‘cover’ any damage to the cars during these events. According to Zak Brown, it would be a way in which the richest stables would actually like to circumvent the spending limit imposed by the Federation. When asked about the subject, the number one of Red Bull, Christian Hornermade it clear that he was mainly interested in having a decision made as soon as possible on the presence or absence of this format in the championship.

“I am very purist – declared the number one of the Austrian wall, interviewed by the site WION – and I think that qualifying and the race are the fundamental aspects of a Grand Prix. I think the sprint races were interesting last year, even if I think the format was not perfect. But if you don’t feel something you can’t know what it is like. There are things that could be done to make it more exciting and interesting. But now it is quite late and we will have to make a decision shortlyHorner stressed. Certainly the fact that to date it is still not officially known whether there will be (and how many will be) sprint races in 2022 does not speak in favor of the Circus.