The revolution is complete. The Baku weekend will be the first in the history of Formula 1 in which two separate qualifying sessions will take place. The news, which has been in the air for a few weeks now and blessed with the approval of all the team principals of the various stables, as well as the top management of the Circus, became official today. The format that will be implemented in the six weekends enriched by Sprint races during this season is therefore modified. Friday will remain identical to that of the last two seasons, with free practice in the morning and the ‘traditional’ qualifying in the afternoon. However, this session will determine the starting grid for Sunday’s GP.

The big news is represented by the new structure scheduled for Saturday. In fact, a new qualifying will take place in the morning, renamed Sprint Shootout, which will serve to determine the starting grid for the short race that will take place on Saturday afternoon. This new qualifying will actually have the same structure as the classic qualifying, with the division of rounds and the progressive elimination of the five slowest cars, but it will present new features in terms of duration and constraints regarding the tires that will be used. Q1 will last 12 minutes, Q2 ten and Q3 eight; moreover, in the first two sessions, the riders will be obliged to use a medium tyre, while those who land in Q3 will have to use a soft compound.

Sprint Shootout is here! 🍿 Imagine qualifying, but even quicker. Every lap counts as Saturday’s Sprint Shootout sets the grid for the #F1Sprint Leaving Sunday’s Grand Prix unaffected 🔒 pic.twitter.com/oTVrJIuLvl — Formula 1 (@F1) April 25, 2023

The objective of these innovations, which have been unanimously approved, is to make the Sprint a completely ‘in its own right’ event within the race weekend, completely detached from the Sunday GP. “Following this mandate, sport’s advisory committees and key stakeholders have presented a series of recommendations which aim to introduce a Sprint format that exists separately within the Grand Prix weekend and that does not cause the. Sprint determines the starting grid of Sunday’s main event, thus offering more ‘risk’ through a reduction in practice time. This also provides more incentive for the riders to race harder on Saturday.”

This significant change has led, among other things, to a partial revision of the penalty system within these weekends. In fact, while a penalty suffered in free practice or in ‘traditional’ qualifying will be discounted in the Sunday race, a penalty suffered by a driver during Shootout qualifying will already have to be discounted in the Sprint race. A grid penalty awarded during the course of the Sprint, on the other hand, will logically apply in the race. A parc ferme infraction will result in a pitlane start for both the Sprint and the Race. Finally, penalties regarding power unit changes will only apply to the race (unless there is also a parc ferme violation).