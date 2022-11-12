How far will K-Mag get from pole, in the sprint that sets the grid for the Brazilian Grand Prix?

It was another bizarre qualifying yesterday in the Grand Prix for Brazil. Rain played a part and Magnussen took pole position. A bit of a shame actually for the Dane is that it is a Sprint Race weekend. Not that he will mind, but in dry conditions the Haas probably won’t be able to hold the first position. Or does K-Mag know how to pull a rabbit out of the top hat?

Start

With Verstappen, Red Bull is the only team that has chosen the mediums for 24 laps on the Interlagos circuit. That means that the Dutchman does not have a brilliant start from P2. Magnussen thus cashes in on his first place towards the first corner. Verstappen has to defend himself against Russell.

MV1 clearly needs to bring its tires up to temperature. Russell seems to be able to give him a hard time, but after a lap or two Max picks up steam. He therefore easily takes Magnussen, who then quickly falls back behind the cars that are a bit faster.

Alonso and Ocon meanwhile make it difficult for each other. Already right after the start, but the two keep going after that. It eventually results in a touché where Alonso loses his front wing. So that will be a bad starting place for the Spaniard. The well-qualified Norris falls back as the toppers who started in mediocre positions fight their way forward.

After the Alpines have set a bad example, the Aston Martins are now also going wild. Stroll drives for Vettel and is very determined to stay there. He pushes the experienced hand straight onto the grass. That couldn’t have been the intention, could it? Moreover, it is in vain, because Stroll does not have the tendon and soon falls further back after Vettel does outwit him.

Mid Race

It is by no means a boring sprint. You would expect Max to check out on his mediums at the front of the field and never be seen again. But no, it’s the softs that get in better shape. Russell gets back into Verstappen’s tail on lap 10!

Our hero suffers a lot from understeer. Eventually the unstoppable thing happens and George slips past. Sainz and Hamilton are next to arrive. The race management meanwhile gives Stroll a penalty for pushing Vettel onto the grass. No, that could really never have been the intention at all.

Sainz overtakes Verstappen going into lap 19, but slightly hits the Red Bull RB18. Max’s wing is going down, which isn’t great news as he wasn’t that fast anyway. Hamilton also passes him and then Perez is next on the road. So Max’s mediums were a bit of a strategy blunder.

Finish

Russell wins the first race for Mercedes this year. It’s a sprint, but it’s still good news for team silver. Especially with Hamilton in P3, which will be P2 tomorrow because Sainz takes a penalty of five places. Perez no longer passes/passes Verstappen and finishes fifth, ahead of Leclerc, Norris and Magnussen. The Dane is therefore left with a point from his pole position for the time being. On to tomorrow!

This article Sprint Qualification Formula 1: Grand Prix of Brazil 2022 appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Sprint #Qualifying #Formula #Brazilian #Grand #Prix