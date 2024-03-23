by VALERIO BARRETTA

Bastianini, a “thrown” pole

The Sprint of the Portuguese Grand Prix could have had one more protagonist, but Enea Bastianini he “self-sabotaged” from the start by failing the activation procedure of theholeshot, which made him lose the momentum at the start. There Beast, who started from pole position, ultimately did not exploit his advantage: perhaps unnerved by this mistake, he tried to recover positions in the first laps but in doing so he asked too much from the front tyre. Result: an anonymous sixth place which tomorrow will be converted into a placing that the #23 has shown he can achieve, considering his growth in recent months also in terms of sensations with the GP24.

Bastianini's words

“I'm not very happy because I made a somewhat trivial mistake and I put the holeshot on and finally took it off because I gave that much brake. It's a shame, but that's how it is and we'll try again tomorrow. It's a mechanism that must be measured and put in early, my mistake was that I put it in too late, and afterwards it resulted in a very bad start“, this is his comment to Sky Sports MotoGP.

“Without the mistake I could have done better, especially in the first laps I put a lot of stress on the front, trying to overtake, and I put the bike in a lot of trouble. I rode badly and my potential wasn't realizedbut tomorrow will certainly be different and I will try to make the most of this pole position“.

“I've noticed that I can't attack when braking, I miss it and it's not something that comes out straight away. We'll have to work on it a bit, but it's a flaw that's there for the moment. I hope to be back like in 2022 to save the tires for the end“.