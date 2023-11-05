The Sprint ‘case’

Yesterday’s race at Interlagos wrote the final word on 2023 Sprint season. The Saturday event, always at the center of discussions between fans, F1 leaders, drivers and professionals, continues to remain disliked by many. Among the few prominent names in favor of the idea of ​​short races is the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, convinced that this type of racing can actually provide entertainment for fans. However, he too has suggested some changes in the past. Many, especially among the drivers, are decidedly less accommodating than the Briton from Mercedes with the format introduced by Stefano Domenicali in 2021.

The criticisms of Verstappen and Norris

The Sprint’s number one critic is Max Verstappen, who in every press conference in which he is asked the question does not miss the opportunity to point the finger at this innovation, which in his opinion is absolutely useless. The champion from Hasselt confirmed his line of thinking also in Brazil. Asked about any changes to make to this type of weekend that might make him like it more, Verstappen was caustic: “I want a normal race weekend, please. Thank you. I’m not interested in any changes [nelle Sprint]. I do not like them”.

Less concise and more articulated was the thought of Lando Norris, which also relaunched a serious accusation which, cyclically, returns to rear its head in the paddock. The one according to which the opinion of the pilots is never listened to. “What if I have something to say about Sprints? No. I don’t know, no matter what we say. Our preferences rarely have an effect on anything. Especially in this case. Everything seems to be dictated by the team leaders, what they want to do and what they choose to do“. A harsh and detailed attack could be destined to cause discussion in the coming days.

Perez ‘diplomat’

Critical of the Saturday races, but still more open to changes of Sprint, it showed Sergio Perez: “If they want to keep this Sprint racing format, I think we have to change it. I would propose an inverted gridor something like that, to make the race more interesting for the fans – commented the Mexican – because as it is now I don’t think it works for what we want to achieve. In these types of races nothing really happens“.