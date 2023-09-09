Bezzecchi and Bagnaia heroic

After the record pole achieved in qualifying, Jorge Martin was confirmed in Sprint race of the San Marino Grand Prixdefending against the return of two Italian pilots like Marco Bezzecchi and Francesco Bagnaiaboth on the podium but struggling with physical pain after the recent falls suffered by both Ducati riders, respectively of the MooneyVR46 team and the official team of the Borgo Panigale company.

Jorge Martin – 1st, Ducati (Pramac)

“First of all I want to offer my condolences to the family of Mike Trimby, who passed away today. It was a great day with the pole position and the record. I expected the first laps to be a little more difficult, Marco then pushed me a lot and I had to drive to the limit for the whole race. I’m very happy to have won today and I hope to improve further tomorrow because I feel strong.”

Marco Bezzecchi – 2nd, Ducati (Mooney VR46)

“It was very difficult, but we are in Misano and I had to resist and push hard to give a good show to the fans”.

Francesco Bagnaia – 3rd, Ducati

“Considering the situation, with the pain I feel, I think it was incredible to come in 3rd place. It was a fantastic performance and we just have to be happy. The sensations during the race weren’t the best, but I’m always happy to get on the podium and I want to congratulate Jorge who did an incredible job. We’ll see tomorrow, for today I just want to enjoy what I did.”