Roller coaster Saturday

Indonesia’s Sprint race was just another one Marc Marquez-show of the season. Started from 12th place on the grid after being crashed twice in qualifyingthe Spanish centaur created the perfect startimmediately jumping into fifth position and eventually reaching third at the finish line, thanks also to Jorge Martin’s crash on the second lap. In the post-race interviews, however, the Gresini team driver focused more on the mistakes made in qualifying than on the fantastic comeback made in the ‘mini-race’.

What a start

“The departure? It wasn’t anything amazing – he downplayed the Spanish to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP – I made a good start but I’m more focused on the mistakes I made in qualifying, where I have to work. What happened in the Sprint was fine, we did our job, but I have to work in qualifying. For tomorrow’s race the goal is to try to be between fifth and seventh place. By making a good start and trying to be calm we can fight in that group. We’ll see, but the race will be very long“.

Overtaking mission

Tomorrow will be fundamental again for Marquez make lots of overtaking. #93 already knows where to try to attack, but the task will not be easy: “The easiest place to overtake is turn 10 – he explained – but it is also the one where it is easiest to make mistakes. The problem in qualifying is not being able to stop the bike well: my instinct is to bend it. If I don’t bend it I can’t gain time and that’s where we have to continue working. It’s true that the first mistake was strange because my rear split, but it’s always good to understand our problems. The overtaking suffered by Bastianini for second place? It was beautiful. I’m shit in T2, he knew it and overtook me in 10th“, concluded Marquez.