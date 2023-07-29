Bitter sprint

The Spa Sprint race was once again not full of satisfactions for Ferrari. Started in third and fourth position from the grid, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finished fourth and fifth. A position lost for both, which could have turned into an even worse result without the contact between Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez, which led to the withdrawal of the Mexican from Red Bull and to a five-second penalty for the seven-time world champion, who thus fell from fourth to seventh place.

The team principal of Maranello, Frederic Vasseur, commented the outcome of the short race at Spa with mixed emotions, however highlighting the gain in points in the Constructors’ standings against Mercedes and Aston Martin. The big problem this Saturday was the chaos management in the pit lane: both Prancing Horse riders lost time in the transition from wet to intermediate due to errors by the mechanics and heavy traffic in the pit lane which hindered the restart from the lay-by.

Vasseur’s analysis

“With Carlos we were close to the entrance to the pit lane and it was difficult to get him to restart from the pit lane quickly – explained Vasseur to the microphones of Sky Sport F1 – we followed procedure and lost some positions at that stage. With Charles we had the Mercedes coming back, and here too we lost positions, but it was all determined by the traffic in the pit lane. Once the track position stabilized, it became difficult to overtake. Now we have to focus on tomorrow: today we scored more points than Mercedes and Aston Martin and that’s important. We must have a good opportunity given the starting positions“. Thanks to the penalty imposed on Max Verstappen for replacing the gearbox the two SF-23s will in fact start from first (Leclerc) and fourth (Sainz) position.

“Tomorrow’s forecasts focus more on the dry – explained Vasseur, focusing the focus directly on the ‘long’ GP – but today’s race was too chaotic and nothing can be learned. All the drivers had tire overheating problems. The track was not far from dry conditions, but the race was too short to come back to put on slicks”. Despite the start from the pole harpooned by Leclerc however, the team principal’s focus is not on winning.

In fact, Verstappen, even from the sixth starting position, seems unapproachable: “I don’t want to focus on Max – clarified Vasseur – but on ourselves to do the best job possible. From the beginning of the weekend and in all conditions, the pace was good. We managed to finish second yesterday and fight for pole today, with both dry and wet tyres. We just have to focus on ourselves and make a good strategy, have a good pace, start well and do an adequate job. Then we will get the result we deserve. Leclerc? He is calm, but we have no announcements to make about his renewal“, he concluded, with a reference to the market.