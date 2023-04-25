The team principals against Sprint in Baku

“The reality is that it is absolutely ridiculous to have the first sprint race of the year on a street circuit like Baku“. Chris Horner’s words seem to find consensus among the team principals, who would like anything but to look for accidents in the narrow curves of the citizen of Azerbaijan on this weekend of 29-30 April.

Krack’s words

According to Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack, “there is enough nervousness for the Baku race. There is not enough time to repair the most serious damage: immediately after the Sprint there is a curfew and in the morning you only have three or four hours to repair your car if it is badly damaged“, these are his words in Melbourne. “So the risk is there and it’s high, but it’s not that difficult to overtake in Baku. If you risk a lot in the corners, the risk is obviously high, but I think it will be a good show“.

Stella’s words

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella agrees with his colleague: “Yes, we are nervous. At the same time, we are in favor of increasing the show through sprint racing. Somehow, we have to adapt. There are also open conversations with the FIA ​​and F1, with whom there is a collaborative process. Ultimately, we will have to find the optimal middle ground between show and the needs of the teams in managing changeovers and the budget cap“.

That there will be a short race in Azerbaijan, however, has been known since last year. Just as the calendar was known from last year, which included Miami after Baku, and therefore further hours of stress and travel after the Sprint. For 2023, as it is known, F1 has doubled the number of Sprint races from three – as in 2021 and 2022 – to six. The Sprint will then be held in Austria, Belgium, Qatar, the United States and Brazil. And, pending the vote of the F1 Commission and the ratification of the World Motor Sport Council, the weekends with the short race should host two different qualifying sessions. Which further increases the risk of accidents in Azerbaijan.