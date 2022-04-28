After the Imola George Sprint Russell he had complained about the Sprint format, considering it too short. According to the British, the drivers would not have time to make a difference in just 100 km. An opinion that Formula 1 has collected, recorded, but – not too politely – rejected. According to FOM Managing Director Ross Brawn, Russell’s words are caused not so much by the rejection of the Sprint concept as by the difficulties of the Mercedes. In short, if the W13 went well, Russell would also like the short race.

“I think George’s opinionor the opinion of anyone at the bottom of the grid, is not among the ones we are really listening to. From my experience, I know that mentally it is not easy for a rider who is fighting in the rear. In fact, he has to manage many problems and it is difficult“, These are the words reported by GPFans. “On Saturday at Imola, Mercedes was unable to overtake those in front of them, but in the scrum package and in the points-zone there were several overtaking maneuvers. Of course we won’t ignore Russell’s feedback, but we need to keep a fair perspective on things“.