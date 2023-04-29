Leclerc, pole and wall

Ferrari is there, Charles Leclerc Also. This morning the SF-23 and the Monegasque driver confirmed their competitiveness on the Baku street circuit. At least on the flying lap, then we’ll see the strength of the package: first over the 17-lap distance of the Sprint, then tomorrow comes the real test bench. Meanwhile, Leclerc is still there in front of Red Bull, which Carlos failed to do Sainznever at ease this weekend.

Unlucky for the Spanish rider, who could have improved in this morning’s Sprint Shootout, to confirm at least the fourth place on the grid in the short race. Instead, the mistake that led to Leclerc blocking prevented the Ferrari teammate from improving his performance, after he encountered yellow flags along the way. Smooth Operator he was in fact the only driver of the ten remaining on the track who could file something to his staff.

Leclerc’s apologies

Leclerc’s first words after losing the rear in turn 5 were addressed to Sainz: “I’m sorry about Carlos, however I think the tires were still gone for the second attempt. Good work“.

Charles Leclerc takes pole for the #F1Sprint in the most dramatic of circumstances! 😅 the @Scuderia Ferrari driver put an incredible lap in prior to meeting the barriers on his final run 🙈#AzerbaijanGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/XlqIK2ud4f — Formula 1 (@F1) April 29, 2023

Commentary on the incident

With a cool head, the Monegasque returned to the dynamics of the accident: “There was a lot of dust on the track and I lost the car. When you are off the trajectory you can no longer stop the car. I lost the rear and the only thing on my mind was to try and hit the wall as straight as possible so as not to damage the rear of the car, because we know it takes a long time to fix it. I don’t think there is much damage, only the front wing needs to be changed. Of course we will check everything to make sure there are no problems at the start of the race. But it wasn’t too bad an accident. As for the races, we have to work a lot on our pace. I think that after Australia we have made some steps forward, but we still have to confirm them. We have seen the power of Red Bull’s DRS. It will be quite a challenge with the mobile wing that activates after just one lap in the Sprint. I’ll have pressure from behind, but I’ll try to make a difference in the second sector. We have some new parts coming in the next races. Now we have to be patient: if we are not fast enough to win this weekend, we try to score as many points as possible“.