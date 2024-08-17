by VALERIO BARRETTA

Martin surrenders to Bagnaia

With second place at the Red Bull Ring behind Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin and the world champion are tied on points in the Drivers’ Championship. A total balance, which was also seen in the very first laps of the Austrian Sprint. Then, the pressure from “Pecco” led to the error Martinator on turn 2: or rather, a double mistake, because the #89 came back immediately behind Bagnaia and in front of Marc Marquez, losing less than 1″ in the first sector as the regulation instead requires.

Martin’s words

The Prima Pramac team rider accepted the punishment, but criticized the regulation: “I think the long lap penalty is fair, because it is part of the rules, but I think the rules need to be reviewed. In the end I knew I didn’t have to gain anything and I let ‘Pecco’ pass. Even without gaining positions and time I had to do the long lap: I think we can do something better for the future“, these are his words to Sky Sport MotoGP. “I know the rules well, but How do I calculate a second in a sector? Something needs to be added on the dashboard. There is only one straight to lose a second, I think it is difficult, but I am not saying that I did not deserve the penalty. Obviously if I had braked earlier I would not have gone out, but Bagnaia could have passed me. In the end you are fighting to be the best in the world and you have to take risks. I took one, I arrived 2nd and in the end it was not so bad“.

“I gave it my all and I think the first lap was beautiful.. We passed each other two or three times, I was pumped up and I had fun. I think it could have been a very nice race until the end, we are close in terms of pace. Even though I was behind I felt really good, I could follow him, but if I had been in front it would have been better“.

On the duel with Bagnaia, Martin added: “Now we are even, it will be a good fight until the end and I feel good. We took a step forward and being there with Bagnaia is never easy. Being in front makes everything easier, but we both wanted to be in front at the beginning and we fought for that. There are points where he was stronger, others where I was. Let’s hope tomorrow we can take another step and be closer“.