Pecco continues to win

Total dominion of Francesco Bagnaia in Assen in the Sprint of the Dutch GP. The two-time world champion maintained the lead of the race from the first to the last corner, recovering another three points from Jorge Martin, second at the finish line.

Fall for Marc Márquez during the third lap. The Gresini rider had climbed up to fifth position, but hit the curb in the long initial right-hand bend, losing the front.

Also on the podium Maverick ViñalesEnea Bastianini, Fabio Di Giannantonio, Brad Binder, Fabio Quartararo, Alex Marquez and Franco Morbidelli completed the points.