In Brazil this weekend will be held the Sprint number three of the season after those staged in Imola and Austria. On the Santerno track, the Sprint was animated by Max Verstappen’s chase against Charles Leclerc, culminating in the Dutch overtaking the Monegasque at the Variante del Tamburello, a maneuver through which the Red Bull driver ‘returned’ to pole position for the race starts the next day.

In Austria, the duel between the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz gave some spectacle in the first laps of the race and now we will see tomorrow what the 24 laps scheduled for the Interlagos Sprint, the scene of a year ago, have in store for us. Furious comeback by Lewis Hamilton even up to fifth position after the disqualification of Qualifying due to the damaged (and therefore irregular) rear wing which cost the seven-time world champion to retreat to the bottom of the starting grid.

The pilots have already expressed their opinion dissent against the Sprint, with Max Verstappen in the lead. The drivers’ argument is simple and incontrovertible: it is useless to risk a few points when the order of arrival on Saturday determines the starting grid for the Grand Prix. The fact that the Sprint determines the starting grid has already created many statistical embarrassments on the assignment of the pole position which this year is assigned at the end of Qualifying although that may not actually be the driver ‘on the post’ on Sunday.

Stefano Domenicali and Liberty Media in view of 2023 – when the Sprints will increase from three to six – are considering a solution that would actually solve all these problems in one fell swoop. make the Sprint an independent event without it determining the starting grid for the actual Grand Prix. Qualifying early on Friday would be valid for the Grand Prix, while the Sprint in the head of Domenicali and his team will be an independent event on Saturday. The determination of the starting line-up for the Sprint at this point may not depend strictly on Friday’s Qualifying.