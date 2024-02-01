Article 5 of the Basic Law guarantees freedom of the press and freedom of expression. But that too has its limits.
“welt.de” has an article in which a photographer talks about an editor he worked with. He denies it vehemently. No big deal, Springer didn't say: This is about an “opinion” and we are not responsible for it.
Dhe photographer Manfred Klimek says that in the summer of 1986, on his first major assignment for “Stern”, he worked with editor Claus Lutterbeck on a story about the exiled heroes of the Hungarian uprising against the Soviets in 1956. The editor in question was a slob, stayed in the most expensive hotel in Vienna and forced him to wear a tie if they wanted to go to appointments together. The story, which the two of them had worked on for weeks, was never published because the editor-in-chief of the magazine at the time didn't want it.
So far, so little significance, one would say. Didn't the former “Stern” correspondent Lutterbeck contact the FAZ and say: This is all made up and not true, pure nonsense: I wasn't in Vienna, but in Paris, I didn't live in the Palais Schwarzenberg and neither did Mr. Klimek Tie forced on me, I don't wear one myself, and I don't care how he walks around.
