“welt.de” has an article in which a photographer talks about an editor he worked with. He denies it vehemently. No big deal, Springer didn't say: This is about an “opinion” and we are not responsible for it.

Article 5 of the Basic Law guarantees freedom of the press and freedom of expression. But that too has its limits. Image: dpa

Dhe photographer Manfred Klimek says that in the summer of 1986, on his first major assignment for “Stern”, he worked with editor Claus Lutterbeck on a story about the exiled heroes of the Hungarian uprising against the Soviets in 1956. The editor in question was a slob, stayed in the most expensive hotel in Vienna and forced him to wear a tie if they wanted to go to appointments together. The story, which the two of them had worked on for weeks, was never published because the editor-in-chief of the magazine at the time didn't want it.

So far, so little significance, one would say. Didn't the former “Stern” correspondent Lutterbeck contact the FAZ and say: This is all made up and not true, pure nonsense: I wasn't in Vienna, but in Paris, I didn't live in the Palais Schwarzenberg and neither did Mr. Klimek Tie forced on me, I don't wear one myself, and I don't care how he walks around.