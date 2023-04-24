The media group Axel Springer has reported its former “Bild” editor-in-chief Julian Reichelt. A Springer spokesman confirmed to the German Press Agency that the group had filed a criminal complaint against Reichelt with the Berlin public prosecutor for fraud. The company declined to comment beyond that. The public prosecutor’s office in Berlin said in the early afternoon that no complaint had been received.

Berlin – Reichelt’s lawyer said when asked about the criminal complaint as well as about a lawsuit by the group against Reichelt before the labor court that became known on the same day that neither his client nor himself had filed a lawsuit.

“We regard the announcement of such a lawsuit, which was apparently made in a targeted manner to the media, even before this lawsuit was served on my client, as a revealing and at the same time unsuitable attempt at intimidation and distraction,” explained the lawyer.

Reichelt had to vacate his position as editor-in-chief of Germany’s largest tabloid in autumn 2021 and leave the group. The background to his career end at “Bild” were allegations of abuse of power in connection with consensual relationships with employees. The journalist himself later spoke of a “smear campaign” against him and always rejected allegations. dpa