DSpringer-Verlag and the former “Bild” editor-in-chief Julian Reichelt avoided the first big showdown. They have settled their labor dispute. The media house announced on Tuesday in Berlin that an out-of-court agreement had been reached. At the request of the German Press Agency, Julian Reichelt confirmed that an agreement had been reached, but did not comment further.

“Information” – that is the crucial word

What exactly the parties have agreed on remains unclear for the time being. Springer filed a lawsuit with the labor court in Berlin, demanding repayment of a severance payment and a penalty payment from Reichelt. The sum totaled 2.2 million euros. The statement on the agreement between the parties distributed by Springer now says: “Julian Reichelt regrets having sent information to the Berliner Verlag.”

“Information” – that’s a finely chosen formulation, thanks to which Springer and Reichelt might save face and also be able to come to an agreement financially in the background. Springer suspected Reichelt of having passed on internal information to third parties and even reported him for “fraud”. The investigations of the public prosecutor’s office in Berlin are still ongoing.

Springer came up with the idea of ​​filing criminal charges because Holger Friedrich, the publisher of the “Berliner Zeitung”, had betrayed Reichelt as an informant to Springer. Reichelt had forwarded him internal Springer information, Friedrich had said, including “board communication”. He informed Springer’s legal advisor about this. Reichelt has tried – so far in vain – to defend himself against the term “board communication” in courts in Berlin and Hamburg. He had passed on a message from a chat group in which Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner was also a member, but it was not a message from himself or someone else from the group’s board of directors, but from the compliance chief. Reichelt did not give this chat message to Friedrich, but to Tomasz Kurianowicz, the editor-in-chief of the “Berliner Zeitung”.







Reichelt had responded to Springer’s lawsuit with a counterclaim, among other things to gain access to the documents of the compliance investigation that had been initiated against him. He vehemently denies having disseminated information from the Springer board and having violated the conditions of his termination agreement. Nevertheless, Springer could use the escapade at the “Berliner Zeitung” as a point of attack against Reichelt.

Julian Reichelt had to give up his position as editor-in-chief of “Bild” in autumn 2021. It was said that he had abused the trust of the board of directors. He had previously been accused of “abuse of power” in connection with consensual relationships with employees, but a previous compliance investigation had found nothing to justify his dismissal. The allegation of a witness, conveyed by some media, to a “Sex on Demand” night in Vienna has proven to be unfounded and, at the instigation of the lawyer of the persons concerned, was dismissed as legally non-existent in the course of the compliance investigation.

The out-of-court settlement is welcomed, as it fulfills the core issue of the lawsuit and saves a long-term dispute in court, Springer said. It goes on to say: “In the event of future violations of the settlement agreement, which was concluded in the course of the termination of Julian Reichelt’s employment, or of the agreement that has now been reached, Axel Springer reserves the right to take legal action again and to assert claims by the company. “

You could call that a shot across the bow and take it as a warning to Reichelt, of whom Springer is convinced that he passed on the chats of CEO Döpfner to “Zeit”, which put him in a very unfavorable light and from which the newspaper quoted extensively . Let’s assume that Julian Reichelt will no longer get in touch with the “Berliner Zeitung”, with whatever “information” whatsoever.