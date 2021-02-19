Aemet is forecasting temperatures of up to 25 degrees in Mallorca and the Balearics this weekend. Minimum temperatures, says the met agency, will be above normal for the time of year.

On Saturday, highs will range between 19C and 24C, and on Sunday they will be up to between 23C and 25C. The cause of these temperatures will be a mass of warm air from Africa. This could also give rise to concentrations of suspended dust and to muddy rain. Cloud will be around on Sunday, and rain will be possible later in the day.

Minimum temperatures, Aemet notes, will be “exceptionally high“. The normal minimum for this time of the year is 6C, but at the weekend it will be between 10C and 15C.

On Monday, a cold front will move in and bring occasional showers. These are likely to produce muddy rain.