If the high level of infections could freeze the desire to indulge in the ‘Tardevieja’ aperitif, the almost spring temperatures that reigned this Friday have just melted the ice of doubt. It was not one o’clock and the terraces of much of the center of the city of Murcia already looked practically full. Who said fear. «And barely a quarter of an hour before there were almost no people, and suddenly, an explosion; the pandemic has consolidated a change in habits in this type of festivities, “pointed out the gastronomic critic of LA VERDAD Sergio Gallego.

The barrels at the door of the Veronicas Market seemed like a good place to have the first, but also a corner behind the Cathedral or any nook with a small table in the open air. Because that was the key: the outside. “We are full of reserves out; we had to do two shifts, “explained Mariano López, manager of El Secreto, in the Plaza de Las Flores. With fewer restrictions than last year, the afternoon was going “much better” than 12 months ago. “We will have a drink later, but we are not going to extend the after-meal very long,” concluded the host.

José María Rubiales, president of the Association of Bars and Cafes, did not accept reservations in the Andalusian Parliament Box. People waited at the doors of the premises waiting for a table to be cleared to take a position. “They don’t want to sit indoors,” Rubiales pointed out, although some customers reluctantly chose to sit indoors as their only dining option. Still, Rubiales regretted indoor limitations “that weren’t necessary at this point.”

Raúl has traveled almost half a dozen squares accompanied by his family until he found a space in the Cristo Resucitado square, in Santa Eulalia. “I almost had to threaten the waiter to get me a table,” he joked, admitting that he preferred not to consume within four walls. Local Police officers could even be seen marking out terraces whose tables invaded passageways on Apóstoles street, in front of the San Silvestre pass.

Along with the spectacular weather, the New Year’s time restriction was the other key to the explosion of people on the streets. “Without a party tonight, we have no choice but to take advantage of the afternoon”, commented Nico, Eduardo, Carlos and Jesuli, acknowledging, however, that the night party on this day “has been for those under 30”. They all wore a suit and slippers, since in this way they pretended to run the San Silvestre.

Also with sequins, but with no intention of going on the run, Irene and Blanca were wearing. Since there will be no party at night, it seemed like a good time to go gala, as a good number of people did this Friday. “For the record, we are responsible and we have been tested for antigens,” they assured, adding that they have even ruled out going to a party at a country house to avoid infections. “Of course, now we will go to have a drink on the first terrace that welcomes us,” they recognized.

Along with them could be seen a very young clientele, not so usual in the afternoon, who at the prospect of running out of plan for the night decided to go out to drink from the first hour. In a context with a generalized compliance with the use of the mask, as recognized by the municipal officials themselves, the main non-compliances were carried out by the adolescents who crowded standing on the typical terraces of the University area.