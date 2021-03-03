Water as a miracle weapon against corona? This only applies to a very special type of water: hot mountain spring water from the Japanese Kusatsu.

Munich – Water from a hot spring in Japan seems to work against the corona virus. This is what researchers at Gunma University found out in a test.

Japanese spring water: amazing effectiveness against corona

To do this, they put the pathogen in water samples from the Kusatsu springs and in normal tap water. While the tap water had no effect on the virus, the spring water neutralized the pathogen to 90 percent. The reason is the low pH value. The water has a strong disinfecting effect.

Hand water dispensers have been set up around the springs so that passers-by can protect themselves against the virus in a natural way.

Spring water has the same effectiveness against corona as soap

But you don’t have to travel to Japan to fight Corona with disinfectants – just going to the next soap dispenser is enough. Because at 90 percent, the spring water has the same effectiveness as soap. This also kills 90 percent of the corona viruses within 20 seconds. In addition to a mask, lockdown and vaccination, disinfection is the alpha and omega of the fight against the pandemic.

The first reactions from passers-by to a survey by SoraNews24 The results were mixed at the springs: while many were happy about the effect, others hoped that the water would not cause crowds of people to flow to the springs. According to figures from Johns Hopkins University, 8,042 people have died of the coronavirus in Japan so far, and currently (as of March 3) 434,879 people are infected.