Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Spring | Today is the vernal equinox

March 19, 2024
Spring | Today is the vernal equinox

In Finland, daylight hours will increase by about 5–10 minutes per day until the end of June.

Today is the vernal equinox, when night and day are roughly the same length all over the globe.

From here, the days get longer and the nights get shorter in the Northern Hemisphere until the summer solstice, which this year is June 20. In Finland, daylight hours will increase by about 5–10 minutes per day until the end of June.

The vernal equinox falls annually on the day when the center of the sun moves from the southern starry sky to the north.

Statistically, a lot of northern lights can be seen at the spring equinox.

