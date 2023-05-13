Spring | Today is probably the warmest day of the year so far

Mother’s Day on Sunday is also expected to be almost as warm and sunny as Saturday.

Finland is probably enjoying the warmest day of the year so far today. At half past one in the afternoon, the temperature had risen to 22.4 degrees in Kymenlaakso in Pyhtää and to 22 degrees in Porvoo. According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, temperatures are expected to rise even more.

On Friday, the temperature rose to exactly 23 degrees in Mikkeli and Varkaus.

Today and tomorrow it will be warmest in the southern and central parts of the country, inland.

“The weather today is cloudy and sunny throughout the country. During the afternoon, however, there may be individual, local rain showers”, meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Helena Laakso says.

Mother’s Day on Sunday is also expected to be almost as warm and sunny as Saturday. In the eastern parts of the country, however, there may be more rain showers on Sunday, says Laakso.

The night before Sunday might attract people to spend time outside due to Eurovision. In the southern and central parts of the country, according to Laakso, the night temperature is between six and ten degrees, around Oulu also 6–7 degrees. In the north, we stay at a few degrees.