Spring | The time of treacherous spring ice has begun, warns the lifesaving association

The ice can be dangerously weak in places, estimates the Finnish Swimming Teaching and Lifesaving Association. According to preliminary data, three people have drowned in the beginning of the year.

Traitors the time of spring ice has begun, estimates the Finnish Swimming Teaching and Lifesaving Association (SUH) in its press release.

Now it doesn’t get any better to rely on the bearing capacity of even thick ice.

“The thickness of the ice no longer tells about its safety,” says SUH’s education planner Alexander Efimov in the bulletin.

The weakening of the ice intensifies after the snow has melted away from the top and the surface of the ice, which is darker than the snow, absorbs the sun’s rays and heat. The ice becomes brittle and sticks, so that even several tens of centimeters of ice can fail underneath.

Possible brittleness of the ice is therefore not visible from above.

I’ll stay thickness varies greatly in different parts of water bodies. The ice can be dangerously weak at streams, near waterways, in swamps of ditches, in narrow places and near large rocks.

SUH reminds that when moving on ice, you must make sure that the ice has enough bearing capacity, equip yourself with rescue equipment and, above all, avoid moving on weak ice.

According to preliminary data collected by SUH through the media, three people have drowned this year. The drownings occurred in southwestern Finland, eastern Finland, and western and central Finland.