Spring The most tenacious skis back and forth in Espoo Oittaa artillery snow track still on May Day weekend – Pekka Luukkanen’s season continues until there is nothing left to ski

Espoo stopped servicing the Oittaa cannon snow trail on May Day. There have been enough skiers until the last few days.

In the clouds intermittent sun, light southerly wind and ten degree temperature.

Not the best possible, but good enough weather to Pekka Luukkanen bother to pack your skis in a car and go skiing to Oitta in Espoo on Sunday afternoon.

“Unfortunately I missed the May Day skis when I was at the May Day cottage in Puumala. I thought I’d go see now if there’s anything left. ”

In Oittaa, the approximately 700-meter-long cannon snow track was serviced for the last time on May Day. On Sunday afternoon, according to Luukkanen, the trail was still in a skiing condition, although quite soft and watery. However, the ski slipped so that Luukkanen completed a full 12 kilometers by persistently back and forth on the track, which had shrunk to about 500 meters.

“When there is no longer piece, then you just have to go. I can only stop when there is nothing left to ski. ”

Luukkanen recalls that he also skied in Oitta in May last year in 2017. At that time, he says that he went skiing a total of 61 kilometers on Labor Day: first 33 kilometers in the morning and 28 kilometers in the evening.

Although the Oittaa trail will be shortened and maintenance will end, Pekka Luukkanen’s ski season will continue. “When there is no longer piece, then you just have to go. I can only stop when there is nothing left to ski. ”­

With worn out During the ski season, Luukkanen says that he skied about 2,200 kilometers, of which less than 900 kilometers after Easter.

Oittaa has had the most skiers in the mornings in recent days, survives the trail from the visitor counter. Night frosts and active maintenance of sports services have ensured that the snow mattress on the route has remained quite thick to this day.

“Once the plane has run in the morning, the trail is great until about half past ten. Then it starts to soften a bit. ”

By Sunday afternoon, the sun had already melted some gaps in the route.

On the night before Monday, the temperature in Espoo will drop to near zero, which will probably harden the trail bottom.

“I’m going to come in the morning to see if you can still get here. I guess I’m not the only one. If there are sunny days next week and there are no more night frosts, it may be that the point is no longer where to ski. ”

Skiers have also been met in Helsinki’s Paloheinä this weekend.