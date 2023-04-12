Spring | The heat record may be broken again today

Foreca has predicted readings of up to 15–17 degrees in Southern Finland.

A year the highest temperature so far is expected again today in the southern parts of the country. The weather service company Foreca has predicted readings of up to 15–17 degrees in southern Finland.

The highest temperature so far this spring was measured on Tuesday in Salo, Varsinais-Suomi, where the meter showed 15.2 degrees in the afternoon. Monday’s highest temperature was 13.6 degrees measured in Kouvola.

In addition to the warm weather, rain and thunderstorms are expected today in southwestern Finland and in places in the southern and western parts of the country.