Spring | Rain and even lightning are expected on the night before Monday

On Saturday, the highest temperature of the current year was measured in Jomala, Åland, when the meter reached 13.1 degrees.

Weather continues on the first day of Easter, mostly dusty. The spring heat record was also predicted to be broken for this Sunday, but based on the latest data, it seems that the record will not be broken, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

In a large part of Finland, there has been heavy fog during the morning. The fog also seems to be dissipating more slowly than expected, said the meteorologist on duty Eveliina Tuovinen noon.

In addition, according to him, there is an upper cloud above the fog in many places.

At the beginning of the afternoon, it was sunny in Finland only in Käsivarren Lapland. According to Tuovinen, Cloudiness there may also increase over the course of the day.

On Saturday, the highest temperature of the current year was measured in Jomala, Åland, when the meter reached 13.1 degrees. It doesn't freeze very far in mainland Finland either, for example 12.6 degrees were measured in Helsinki-Vantaa.

About The border running at the height of Oulu will sharply divide the country in two on Sunday, said the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Hannu Valta. South of the border, the air masses are warm and the temperatures can get high in some places for the time of year.

According to Eveliina Tuovinen, the temperature in the southern and central parts of the country will be around 5–10 degrees at most on Tuesday. From the height of the northern border of Central Ostrobothnia to the southern border of Lapland, there are a few degrees of temperature.

In Lapland, on the other hand, it is significantly colder. Temperatures in the north remain below zero degrees even during the day.

Areas of rain are predicted to arrive in Finland late in the evening or at the latest on the night before Monday, which may also be accompanied by lightning.