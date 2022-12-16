You may be thinking of changing your mattress and you don’t know which types to choose. The Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) has analyzed various types of mattress to help users choose. It is advisable that when you go to buy a new mattress you check its firmness and the type of material that best suits your tastes.

spring mattresses



Spring mattresses can be of different kinds, independent, continuous or pocket springs. Independent spring mattresses (bonell or biconical) have a core made up of multiple springs placed vertically, which taper in their central section and are linked to each other by metal threads.

In continuous spring mattresses, the framework is made from a single steel wire. In both cases the core is covered by several layers of foam or cotton. These types of mattresses offer sufficient support and good ventilation, so they can be somewhat cool. There are mattresses with a summer side and a winter side, warmer. Freestanding spring mattresses are usually quite inexpensive.

Pocket spring mattresses are made up of hundreds of independent springs, encased in individual fabric sachets and held together by a very fine fastening. They adapt well to the shape of the body and offer good ventilation, although their characteristics vary depending on the layers that cover the nucleus and the shape of their molars. According to the OCU, they maintain good independence of movement for the two members of the couple in a double bed.

In addition, these types of mattresses usually have a very generous coating of different materials that makes them halfway between spring mattresses and memory foam mattresses. The price of pocket spring mattresses is higher than that of other spring mattresses.

latex mattresses



These mattresses are made of natural latex foam (from the rubber tree), synthetic latex (from petroleum) and auxiliary materials used in different proportions. There are mattresses that combine natural and synthetic latex. The core has perforations to facilitate aeration, reduce weight and create zones with different resistance.

Latex mattresses offer a fairly firm support, but at the same time they are flexible and adapt well to the contours of the body, distributing the pressure evenly. In addition, they are good heat insulators, and thanks to the ventilation, they also maintain a pleasant environment in the contact area.

These mattresses are a good option for those who move a lot at night, as latex effectively absorbs body movements. For people with respiratory allergies or asthma, latex or foam mattresses are a good option to avoid the risk of mite colonies inside the docks. However, they are prohibited for those people who are allergic to latex.

These types of mattresses are quite heavy, which, together with their great flexibility, makes them difficult to handle. These mattresses can have different upholstery, cotton, wool, silk, synthetic, etc. According to the OCU, latex mattresses are usually quite expensive, but the price varies depending on whether it is synthetic latex (about 450 euros) or natural (about 600 euros).