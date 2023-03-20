Monday, March 20, 2023
Spring | On the spring equinox, we say goodbye to winter

March 20, 2023
in World Europe
This year, the vernal equinox is on Monday evening at 23:24 Finnish time.

In the north according to the traditional interpretation, spring starts today in the hemisphere.

At the vernal equinox, the sun is directly above the equator. Spring begins north of the equator and autumn begins south.

After the spring equinox, the daylight hours in Finland increase by about 5–10 minutes per day, until the day begins to shorten again at the end of June.

admin_l6ma5gus

